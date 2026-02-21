Authors
Advertisment
Home Videos The ₹400 Crore Miracle | How Indore Erased a Mountain of Trash | IAS Success Story

The ₹400 Crore Miracle | How Indore Erased a Mountain of Trash | IAS Success Story

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

#thebetterindia

Can 13 lakh tonnes of toxic waste disappear in just 6 months? In Indore, it didn't just disappear—it turned into a ₹400 Crore urban goldmine. This incredible turnaround is led by IAS Officer Asheesh Singh. While most cities struggle with overflowing landfills, Indore’s Municipal Corporation (IMC) flipped the script by ditching expensive third-party contracts and taking the Bio-Mining process in-house.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Is your city ready for a waste revolution? Let’s talk in the comments! :point_down:

#IndoreModel#SwachhBharatMission#IASSuccessStory#CircularEconomy#WasteToWealth#SmartCityIndia

[Bio Mining Process, Indore Cleanest City Strategy, IAS Asheesh Singh Indore, Urban Land Reclamation India, Legacy Waste Remediation, Swachh Survekshan 2026, Indore Municipal Corporation Success, Zero Landfill City Model, Waste Management Case Study India, Landfill to Park Transformation]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like