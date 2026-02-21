The ₹400 Crore Miracle | How Indore Erased a Mountain of Trash | IAS Success Story

#thebetterindia

Can 13 lakh tonnes of toxic waste disappear in just 6 months? In Indore, it didn't just disappear—it turned into a ₹400 Crore urban goldmine. This incredible turnaround is led by IAS Officer Asheesh Singh. While most cities struggle with overflowing landfills, Indore’s Municipal Corporation (IMC) flipped the script by ditching expensive third-party contracts and taking the Bio-Mining process in-house.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Is your city ready for a waste revolution? Let’s talk in the comments! :point_down:

#IndoreModel#SwachhBharatMission#IASSuccessStory#CircularEconomy#WasteToWealth#SmartCityIndia

[Bio Mining Process, Indore Cleanest City Strategy, IAS Asheesh Singh Indore, Urban Land Reclamation India, Legacy Waste Remediation, Swachh Survekshan 2026, Indore Municipal Corporation Success, Zero Landfill City Model, Waste Management Case Study India, Landfill to Park Transformation]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/