Once called a “failure,” Azad built Azadwadi — a forest school in the Aravallis where kids learn by doing, not memorising.

From Gurgaon to Udaipur, Azadwadi pioneers a forest school within mainstream education, weaving nature into classrooms for deeper impact.

From mud homes & murals to farming, cooking & folk songs by the fire, this is freedom reimagined.

With bamboo huts, peacocks, & community-led joy, Azad & Emily’s dream shows learning can be lived.

