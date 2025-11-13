This 4-Legged Robot Can Transform Rescue Ops

Meet Svan M2 — India’s first commercial four-legged robot built by xTerra Robotics and incubated at IIT Kanpur.
Designed to go where humans can’t, it has :
1. AI-powered autonomy — maps, perceives & plans in real time
2. 12-DOF leg system with precision QDD A2 actuators
3. Built by xTerra Robotics, incubated at IIT Kanpur
4. Carries 5 kg, conquers stairs, slopes & pipelines
5. Redefines automation in unstructured, high-risk environments
6. Battery-powered & WiFi-enabled for hours of mission readiness
7. Made in India innovation leading the global robotics frontier
From refineries to disaster zones, this AI-powered marvel is redefining how India walks into tomorrow.
