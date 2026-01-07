AI-Powered Device Detects Landslides

#thebetterindia

What if we could predict landslides before they happen?

In Himachal’s hills, IIT Mandi’s Prof. Kala Venkata Uday built an AI-powered early warning system that spots danger hours before disaster.

Monitoring rainfall, soil, and slope movement, it’s over 90% accurate — alerting locals via blinkers, hooters, and SMS!

At 1/10th the cost of imports, this made-in-India innovation is saving lives and making mountains safer.

