AI-Powered Device Detects Landslides

What if we could predict landslides before they happen?
In Himachal’s hills, IIT Mandi’s Prof. Kala Venkata Uday built an AI-powered early warning system that spots danger hours before disaster.
Monitoring rainfall, soil, and slope movement, it’s over 90% accurate — alerting locals via blinkers, hooters, and SMS!
At 1/10th the cost of imports, this made-in-India innovation is saving lives and making mountains safer.
