Struggling Bride To Sari Draping Icon

From Deepika Padukone to Gigi Hadid, her drapes have lit up Cannes, the Met Gala, and more.
But Dolly Jain’s journey began in Kolkata, where she once disliked saris.
Over time, she turned those folds into art — mastering 357 styles, earning a Limca Record, and building her own brand, "I Am by Dolly Jain".
From rule to revolution — she didn’t just drape saris, she redefined them.
