Stinky Open Sewer Is Now a Bengaluru Success Story!

If someone told you a mosquito-filled, open drain in Bengaluru has now become a clean, green public space where children play and sparrows chirp… would you believe it?

This is not just a makeover, it’s a transformation rooted in 500 years of forgotten history, engineering, community effort, and political will.

Watch this video to see how an entire waterway went from foul smell to fresh air and why this could change every Indian city next.

