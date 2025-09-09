The Indian Captain Forged In Farm Work

#thebetterindia

From a farmer’s son in Punjab to leading India’s hockey glory – Harmanpreet Singh’s journey is pure grit and gold.

Advertisment

His childhood strength, love for music, and passion for the game shaped the fiercest drag-flicker India has seen.

Olympic medals, Asia Cup triumphs, and unmatched captainship – our very own ‘Sarpanch Saheb’ is redefining Indian hockey.

Here’s to our real gold – you, Skipper!

#HarmanpreetSingh#IndianHockey#AsiaCup2025#OlympicMedalist#DragFlickKing#SarpanchSaheb#TeamIndia

Advertisment

[Hockey Captain, India Hockey, Asia Cup Gold, Olympic Bronze, Hockey Leader]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/