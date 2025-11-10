Palash’s Gesture For Smriti Breaks the Internet

New Update
She hits centuries. He writes symphonies.
One breaks records on the field, the other heals hearts through music, and together they’ve built a love story that’s all rhythm, no noise.
From stadium lights to soulful nights, watch the reel and feel their story unfold.
Credits: Smriti Mandhana [smriti_mandhana on IG], Palaash Muchhal [palash_muchhal on IG]
#SmritiMandhana#PalashMuchhal#PowerCouple#LoveStory
