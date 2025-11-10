Palash’s Gesture For Smriti Breaks the Internet

#thebetterindia

She hits centuries. He writes symphonies.

One breaks records on the field, the other heals hearts through music, and together they’ve built a love story that’s all rhythm, no noise.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From stadium lights to soulful nights, watch the reel and feel their story unfold.

Credits: Smriti Mandhana [smriti_mandhana on IG], Palaash Muchhal [palash_muchhal on IG]

#SmritiMandhana#PalashMuchhal#PowerCouple#LoveStory

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/