Kargil Girl Kicks Her Way To Taekwondo Gold

What does it take for a girl from Kargil to fight her way to gold?
For Shanaz Parveen, it meant battling freezing weather, long hours of training, and voices that said, “Girls don’t fight. Girls don’t belong here.”
But step by step, kick by kick, she proved them wrong —becoming Ladakh’s first woman to win gold at the Federation Cup Taekwondo Championship.
Witness the incredible journey of a young warrior who’s proving that courage is the mightiest weapon.
Credits: shanazptkd19 on IG.
