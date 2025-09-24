India's First Ever Gold In Speed Skating

#thebetterindia

Fast. Fierce. Unstoppable.

Chennai’s Anandkumar Velkumar just made history—winning India’s first-ever GOLD at the Speed Skating World Championships!

From cracked badminton courts to the world stage, this 15-year dream turned reality proves no dream is too distant.

Bronze in 500m, Gold in 1000m—Anand, you’ve made a nation proud! :flag-in::muscle:

