From Multiple Suicide Attempts to Winning the Arjuna Award

From multiple suicide attempts to the Arjuna Award — Rakesh Kumar’s journey is pure rebirth.
A 2009 accident left the Katra-born para archer paralysed and hopeless. But in 2017, a chance meeting with coach Kuldeep Kumar reignited his life through archery.
From golds at world championships to the 2025 Arjuna Award, Rakesh proves that even when the body breaks, a determined heart can rise, aim, and win.
