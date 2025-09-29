Young Innovator Of The Year : Uday Bhatia

#thebetterindia

He saw families plunged into darkness and decided to become their light.

At a time when solutions are often complex and expensive, young Uday Bhatia engineered a breakthrough of brilliant simplicity: a low-cost inverter bulb that provides 8-10 hours of light for just ₹250.

He has powered over 20,000 homes out of darkness, bringing safety, opportunity, and hope. He proves that you don't need years to have a world-changing vision.

Celebrating the brilliant Uday Bhatia, our Young Innovator.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Uday. Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

