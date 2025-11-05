Women In Leadership: India's Changemakers

#thebetterindia

What happens when women lead? A nuclear physicist creates 1.5 million jobs. An entrepreneur revives an art form to provide livelihood to 30,000 families.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

These aren't exceptions. They are the rule—a rule we celebrated at the #TBIShowcase, presented by Optum & supported by M3M Foundation.

In a powerful panel on the unstoppable force of #WomenInLeadership, we brought together four powerhouses to decode how women are fundamentally reshaping India's development story:

- Uma Ratnam Krishnan (Managing Director, Optum India) on building corporate cultures where women thrive.

- Anuradha Parekh (Co-Founder, The Better India) on the invisible leaders changing rural India.

- Kanta Singh (Country Representative, UN Women India) on the urgent policy shifts needed to unlock potential at scale.

The most important takeaway? "When a woman rises, she doesn't rise alone."

Ready to be inspired? Watch the full conversation now!

@m3mfoundation526

#TheBetterIndia#Changemakers#TBIShowcase2025#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/