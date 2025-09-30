Women Changemaker Of The Year : Kalpana Sankar

#thebetterindia

She traded the certainty of a government job for the audacity of a revolution. Dr. Kalpana Sankar left her career as a nuclear physicist to tackle a different energy source: the power of women.

Her mission? To fight poverty by creating economic independence. The result? A seismic impact: 1.5 million jobs created and 2.2 million women empowered. She is proof that when you invest in a woman, you ignite a chain reaction of change that transforms entire communities.

A salute to the formidable Dr. Kalpana Sankar, our Women Changemaker.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Dr Kalpana. Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

