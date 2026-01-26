Where Progress Feels Human

Loneliness in cities doesn’t always look empty. Sometimes, it sits on a park bench. In India, many senior citizens feel lonely, not because they’re alone, but because cities forget them. Raipur reminds us that real progress includes everyone.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Banega Toh Badhega India, in partnership with @UltraTechCementLimited

#ultratech#banegatohbadhegaindia#republicday

Music credits-

Title of Musical Work - Rise

Artist - Josh Kramer

License Type - Pro Standard

Licensor - Music Vine Limited

Licensee - VIKARA SERVICES PRIVATE LTD

License ID - S771380-12865

Music link-https://musicvine.com/track/josh-kramer/rise