Where Progress Feels Human

New Update
Loneliness in cities doesn’t always look empty. Sometimes, it sits on a park bench. In India, many senior citizens feel lonely, not because they’re alone, but because cities forget them. Raipur reminds us that real progress includes everyone.
Banega Toh Badhega India, in partnership with @UltraTechCementLimited
#ultratech#banegatohbadhegaindia#republicday
Music credits-
Title of Musical Work - Rise
Artist - Josh Kramer
License Type - Pro Standard
Licensor - Music Vine Limited
Licensee - VIKARA SERVICES PRIVATE LTD
License ID - S771380-12865
Music link-https://musicvine.com/track/josh-kramer/rise