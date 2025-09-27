When Women Lead, India Transforms: A Blueprint for Change | TBI Showcase 2025

What happens when women lead? A nuclear physicist creates 1.5 million jobs. An entrepreneur revives an art form to provide livelihood to 30,000 families.
These aren't exceptions. They are the rule—a rule we celebrated at the #TBIShowcase, presented by Optum & supported by M3M Foundation.
In a powerful panel on the unstoppable force of #WomenInLeadership, we brought together four powerhouses to decode how women are fundamentally reshaping India's development story:
• Uma Ratnam Krishnan (Managing Director, Optum India) on building corporate cultures where women thrive.
• Anuradha Parekh (Co-Founder, The Better India) on the invisible leaders changing rural India.
• Nisha Narayanan (Director & COO, RED FM) on a simple but powerful idea: "If you can see her, you can be her," and how media makes that possible.
• Kanta Singh (Country Representative, UN Women India) on the urgent policy shifts needed to unlock potential at scale.
The most important takeaway? "When a woman rises, she doesn't rise alone." Ready to be inspired? The full conversation is live -- watch it now!
