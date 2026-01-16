What Clean Energy Makes Possible

By 2030, climate change could wipe out 34 million jobs in India.

Most of those losses will fall on women.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

But this isn’t a story about loss. It’s about what happens next.

From an e-auto driver in Ahmedabad trained through DriverBen, to a group of rural women in Gujarat running a biogas and fertilizer cooperative with support from NDDB, join us as we see what changes when women lead India’s clean energy transition. #reimaginingenergy

Music Credits -

Music 01:

“Raise Your Head” licensed via Music Vine: DMLFNDG7DPNEUL1V

Title of Musical Work: Raise Your Head

Artist: Simon Folwar

License ID S768636-12865

Music 02:

“Moments” licensed via Music Vine: OIPCBCHLTGXSQGJG

Title of Musical Work: Moments

Artist: Dan Phillipson

License ID S768639-12865