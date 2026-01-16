What Clean Energy Makes Possible

New Update
By 2030, climate change could wipe out 34 million jobs in India.
Most of those losses will fall on women.
But this isn’t a story about loss. It’s about what happens next.
From an e-auto driver in Ahmedabad trained through DriverBen, to a group of rural women in Gujarat running a biogas and fertilizer cooperative with support from NDDB, join us as we see what changes when women lead India’s clean energy transition. #reimaginingenergy
