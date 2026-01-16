Authors
Home Videos Society What Clean Energy Makes Possible

What Clean Energy Makes Possible

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

By 2030, climate change could wipe out 34 million jobs in India.
Most of those losses will fall on women.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

But this isn’t a story about loss. It’s about what happens next.

From an e-auto driver in Ahmedabad trained through DriverBen, to a group of rural women in Gujarat running a biogas and fertilizer cooperative with support from NDDB, join us as we see what changes when women lead India’s clean energy transition. #reimaginingenergy

Music Credits -
Music 01:
“Raise Your Head” licensed via Music Vine: DMLFNDG7DPNEUL1V
Title of Musical Work: Raise Your Head
Artist: Simon Folwar
License ID S768636-12865
Music 02:
“Moments” licensed via Music Vine: OIPCBCHLTGXSQGJG
Title of Musical Work: Moments
Artist: Dan Phillipson
License ID S768639-12865

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like