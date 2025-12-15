Watch Now | Redesigning Agriculture: Clean Energy Solutions Across the Value Chain

New Update
How can agri value chains be transformed through clean tech? Hear from Huda Jaffer, director at SELCO Foundation, on this evolving precedent. The latest episode of our podcast offers insights into how alternative energy is unlocking new possibilities for rural communities. Tune in to listen to the experts share their views.
Watch the full episode here - https://youtu.be/ahMdYR8BHaQ
