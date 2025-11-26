Voices of Valor: Families Behind the Heroes of 26/11

New Update
He was India’s 26/11 hero, but to me, he was just Papa.
The man who faced terrorists fearlessly was the same man who once brought home a puppy to make me smile.
This is the story of Jui Karkare Navare, the daughter of Hemant Karkare, seen not through headlines, but through the eyes of a little girl whose world changed forever.
A story of courage, love, and the values a father leaves behind.
Credits: Jui Karkare Navare [juinavare on IG]
