Visually Impaired Man Educates 100+ Blind Girls

At just 3, Dattu Agarwal lost his vision. People said he’d be a burden — but he became a professor, teaching for 35 years.

In 2007, he opened Matoshree Ambubai, a free residential school for blind girls.

From 4 students to 75+, these girls now study, sing, play, and dream. But the school struggles for food, uniforms & support.

