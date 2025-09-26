Turning Rooftops into Power Stations

Most of India’s electricity still comes from thermal power plants, raising both carbon emissions and household bills. But rooftops are slowly becoming power stations of their own. With grid-tied solar systems, households can now generate electricity, feed it back into the grid, and pay only for what they actually use. Watch the video to know how!

