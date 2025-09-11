Turning Food Into Hope, One Meal at a Time

New Update
Seeing millions go hungry while tonnes of food went to waste pushed Aarushi into action. What began as a weekend of volunteering in 2014 has become the Robinhood Army, a volunteer-based organisation that collects surplus meals from restaurants and community kitchens and serves them fresh to those in need. Watch how Aarushi’s consistent efforts have grown over the years.
