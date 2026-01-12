This Tea Seller Has Educated 3000+ Kids For Free

Chai seller by day and teacher in the evening, Mohd Mehboob Malik has spent the last 16 years shaping futures in Kanpur.

When he saw children begging on the streets instead of sitting in classrooms, he decided to act.

With no funding and no fees, Mehboob began teaching children who couldn’t afford school—using only what he earned from his tea stall.

What started with 11 students has now educated over 3,500 children for free.

For Mehboob, education isn’t charity. It’s dignity.

