This Surti Market Lets You Trade In Pollution!

By Video Team - The Better India
What if you could buy and sell pollution like stocks?

Surat just did — and Gujarat’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is now a finalist for the Earthshot Prize 2025!

By turning pollution control into profit, the ETS cut emissions by nearly 30% across 300 industries — proving cleaner air can make business sense too.
Would you want your state to try this?

