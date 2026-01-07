This Surti Market Lets You Trade In Pollution!

#thebetterindia

What if you could buy and sell pollution like stocks?

Surat just did — and Gujarat’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is now a finalist for the Earthshot Prize 2025!

By turning pollution control into profit, the ETS cut emissions by nearly 30% across 300 industries — proving cleaner air can make business sense too.

Would you want your state to try this?

