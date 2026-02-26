This Sarpanch Turned a Failing School Into a 100% Attendence | Chhattisgarh | Panchayat Stories

From broken blackboards and addiction to smart classrooms and 100% attendance!

Advertisment

In rural Chhattisgarh, Sanket Agarwal, the Sarpanch of Gudeliya Village, rewrote the future of a forgotten government school. Once crumbling and neglected, Gudeliya Primary School is now a symbol of hope.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

With a computer lab, English classes, and even a volleyball club, this wasn’t just a school makeover. It was a community rescue mission. The impact? 90% of local youth are now addiction-free, and classrooms are full again.

This is living proof that real leadership doesn’t wait for funding, it creates change.

Advertisment

Does your city need a leader like Sanket? Tell us in the comments 👇

#RuralEducation#SocialImpact#Solutionaries#IndianHeroes#EducationForAll

[Government School Transformation, Sanket Agarwal Sarpanch, Gudeliya Village Chhattisgarh, Rural Education Success Story, Community Leadership India, Smart Schools Rural India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/