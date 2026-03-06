This Hospital Man Has Fed 8 Lakh+ Strangers

For past 8 years this car driver from Kolkata has fed 8 lakh+ people

outside hospitals.

Meet Partha Kar Choudhary, also known as Hospital Man.

What began with 30 packets of muri from his small kitchen soon became a nightly mission - feeding families waiting outside government hospitals for their loved ones. From 7 PM to 2 AM, Partha distributes dal, rice and sabzi to people who often go days without proper food while caring for patients. Despite financial struggles and long hours, he continues with quiet determination.

“My body gets tired, but when I see someone helpless in a hospital, I forget everything,” he says.

