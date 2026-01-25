This Hidden Arunachal Village Proved Ordinary People can Create Extraordinary Change

In Sangti, a remote mountain village in Arunachal Pradesh, the villagers proved that true Shaktee does not arrive from outside. It is built within.

Standing together as one, they transformed a once polluted paradise into a global example of waste management and cleanliness.

Here, cleanliness is not a slogan or a byword. It is woven into faith, discipline, and everyday living.

A village that lives its values and, in doing so, inspires the world.

Introducing #HumaareGaonHumaariShaktee - a special mini-series celebrating 25 years of Tata Shaktee.

A journey across India, honouring the pride, resilience, and collective spirit of its villages.

In partnership with @tatashaktee5427

#LiveWithPride

