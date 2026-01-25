Authors
Home Videos Society This Hidden Arunachal Village Proved Ordinary People can Create Extraordinary Change

This Hidden Arunachal Village Proved Ordinary People can Create Extraordinary Change

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

In Sangti, a remote mountain village in Arunachal Pradesh, the villagers proved that true Shaktee does not arrive from outside. It is built within.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Standing together as one, they transformed a once polluted paradise into a global example of waste management and cleanliness.

Here, cleanliness is not a slogan or a byword. It is woven into faith, discipline, and everyday living.

A village that lives its values and, in doing so, inspires the world.

Introducing #HumaareGaonHumaariShaktee - a special mini-series celebrating 25 years of Tata Shaktee.

Advertisment

A journey across India, honouring the pride, resilience, and collective spirit of its villages.

In partnership with @tatashaktee5427

#LiveWithPride

Music Credits:
Music 01:
Title of Musical Work: Yearn
Artist: Ed Carlsen
License ID S771322-12865
Music 02:
Title of Musical Work: Airwaves
Artist: Adi Goldstein
License ID S771323-12865

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like