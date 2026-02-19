This Gujarat village was running out of water. Then everything changed.

For years, Mahalpada, a small village in Gujarat’s Dang district, lived one monsoon at a time. When the rains stopped, so did water, work, and hope. Families were forced to leave. Futures were put on hold.
Then something shifted.
The villagers decided to act together. By repairing check dams, restoring water flow, improving sanitation, and involving every household, Mahalpada began to change from the ground up.
What followed was more than water security.
Today, water lasts beyond the monsoon. Livelihoods stay local. Migration slows. And a village rediscovers dignity and pride.
In Episode 2 of Humaare Gaon Humaari Shaktee, watch how collective effort turned seasonal survival into long-term stability, and why this story matters far beyond one village.
Humaare Gaon Humaari Shaktee is a mini series celebrating 25 years of Tata Shaktee, honouring the real strength that builds rural India.
