This Bus Changed 12,000 Childhoods

When classrooms closed, two sisters refused to let learning disappear.

Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana saw children in Mumbai’s slums with rhythm, talent, and dreams, but no access to music, instruments, or safe spaces to grow.

So they did something different. They turned a bus into a classroom.

Through The Sound Space on Wheels, they brought music directly to children’s doorsteps, tracking attendance, building confidence, and ensuring no child quietly dropped out.

With over 12,000 young lives impacted, their work proves that talent exists everywhere even when opportunity does not.

Know someone creating change around them?

Share this video or tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

#forceforgood#forceforgoodheroes#adityabirlagroup

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup

Music Credits-

Healing Waters by Brock Hewitt: Stories in Sound