This 70-Year-Old Man Has Planted 20,000+ Trees

After retiring, Ramesh Chandran noticed young trees across Kolkata dying from neglect. While most people walked past, he stopped.

Every morning at 5 AM, he carried 20 litres of water and spent hours nurturing saplings, all alone, without applause, for years. People questioned him. Some ignored him. But he didn’t stop.

Slowly, neighbours joined in. Security guards helped. Morning walkers brought buckets. One man’s effort became a community movement.

With over 20,000 trees planted and children across 20 schools learning to care for nature, Ramesh proves that real change grows quietly - one act at a time.

