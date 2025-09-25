The Postman Delivering Hope Through Clothes

“I didn’t have a dress, but they gave me one. That’s why I feel good,” says a woman whose life was touched by 65-year-old Gagan Paital.
Once a postal worker who witnessed heartbreaking poverty, Gagan began collecting unused clothes for those in need. Today, with his wife’s help, he delivers dignity and warmth across 26 districts of Odisha—turning kindness into a lifelong mission.
#TheBetterIndia#KindnessMatters#InspiringStories#SocialImpact#HumanityFirst#OdishaHeroes#PositiveChange
[Gagan Paital, Clothes Donation Odisha, Inspiring Kindness Stories, Helping The Poor India, Social Impact Initiatives]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/