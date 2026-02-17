The IPS Officer Redefining Women’s Safety

In Bongaon, IPS Dinesh Kumar is proving women’s safety doesn’t need big budgets—just big intent.
His Dashabhuja initiative, inspired by Goddess Durga, rebuilt systems using existing resources:
Rakshaks reaching women in minutes
1000+ girls trained, safer schools
ICCs, CCTV, counselling and more.
A whole community now stands guard for its women.
Imagine if every district had a Dashabhuja. Wouldn’t India feel safer?
If you ever need help in Bongaon District, please call 100, 112 or 7319224450.
