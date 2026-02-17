Authors
Home Videos Society The IPS Officer Redefining Women’s Safety

The IPS Officer Redefining Women’s Safety

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

#thebetterindia

In Bongaon, IPS Dinesh Kumar is proving women’s safety doesn’t need big budgets—just big intent.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

His Dashabhuja initiative, inspired by Goddess Durga, rebuilt systems using existing resources:
Rakshaks reaching women in minutes
1000+ girls trained, safer schools
ICCs, CCTV, counselling and more.

A whole community now stands guard for its women.
Imagine if every district had a Dashabhuja. Wouldn’t India feel safer?

 If you ever need help in Bongaon District, please call 100, 112 or 7319224450.

Advertisment

#WomensSafety#CommunityProtection#InspiringIndia#PoliceInitiative#SafetyForAll#EmpoweredCommunities#SocialImpact#WestBengal

[IPS Dinesh Kumar, Women Safety, Community Policing, Empowerment Initiatives, Public Safety, West Bengal]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like