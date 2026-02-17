The IPS Officer Redefining Women’s Safety

#thebetterindia

In Bongaon, IPS Dinesh Kumar is proving women’s safety doesn’t need big budgets—just big intent.

His Dashabhuja initiative, inspired by Goddess Durga, rebuilt systems using existing resources:

Rakshaks reaching women in minutes

1000+ girls trained, safer schools

ICCs, CCTV, counselling and more.

A whole community now stands guard for its women.

Imagine if every district had a Dashabhuja. Wouldn’t India feel safer?

If you ever need help in Bongaon District, please call 100, 112 or 7319224450.

