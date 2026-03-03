The Indian Physicist Who Rejected Saddam Hussein’s Blank Cheque | Raja Ramanna

When Raja Ramanna was reportedly offered a blank cheque by Saddam Hussein to lead Iraq’s nuclear programme, he chose India.
A pioneering nuclear physicist, Ramanna played a key leadership role in India’s first nuclear test at the Pokhran Test Range in 1974, a defining moment in the country’s scientific and strategic history.
As a mentor to A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, he helped shape India’s nuclear vision and long-term scientific strength.
His patriotism, leadership, and commitment laid foundations that still power the nation today.
A scientist. A strategist. A nation builder. 🇮🇳
