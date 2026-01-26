The IITian Turning Health Into a Habit for 1 Crore Indians

India is battling a silent epidemic. 71% of our deaths come from lifestyle diseases.
One IITian chose to fight it — not with pills or gyms, but with a ₹11-a-day habit that now helps 1.2 crore people across 169 countries show up for their health every single morning.
What began with 3 people on a Zoom call now sees 6 lakh people join daily — through a yoga class run on WhatsApp and YouTube.
This is how Saurabh Bothra built Habuild.
This is Naya Bharat — where Nayi Soch empowers every Indian to write their own story of health.
