The 60 Minutes That Saved a Man’s Life

New Update
Most people freeze after a road accident. She didn’t.
This is the story of Sonali Sharma, and of Rah-Veer, a Government of India initiative that recognises and protects citizens who help road accident victims during the Golden Hour.
If you stop to help, call an ambulance, or take the injured to a hospital, you’re protected, acknowledged and eligible for a ₹25,000 reward.
Because helping someone shouldn’t be a risk.
In partnership with MoRTH India | @SadakSurakshaAbhiyan
Music Credits:
“Building Tomorrow” licensed via Music Vine: 2RSIUO3N6IWMFF0U
Title of Musical Work: Building Tomorrow
Artist: Sky Toes
License ID S775853-12865