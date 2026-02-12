The 60 Minutes That Saved a Man’s Life

Most people freeze after a road accident. She didn’t.

This is the story of Sonali Sharma, and of Rah-Veer, a Government of India initiative that recognises and protects citizens who help road accident victims during the Golden Hour.

If you stop to help, call an ambulance, or take the injured to a hospital, you’re protected, acknowledged and eligible for a ₹25,000 reward.

Because helping someone shouldn’t be a risk.

In partnership with MoRTH India | @SadakSurakshaAbhiyan

