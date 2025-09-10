Tamil Nadu Village Girl to Tokyo Start Up Sensation

#thebetterindia

From barefoot walks to school in a Tamil Nadu village to leading an AI startup in Japan — Vijayalakshmi Karuppasamy’s journey is pure inspiration.

Despite financial struggles, language barriers & countless hurdles, she built FOX Academy, now thriving across Tokyo, Sapporo & Singapore.

The first South Indian with Japan’s Startup Visa, she shows us that dreams know no borders.

