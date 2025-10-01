Sustainability Changemaker Of The Year : Sundaram Verma

#thebetterindia

In the face of devastating drought, he offered a solution of stunning simplicity: one litre of water.

Sundaram Verma, The One-Litre Water Genius, has helped plant over 2,00,000 trees and preserve 700+ native seeds, turning parched land into thriving ecosystems.

His method is a powerful reminder that the solutions to our biggest problems are often elegantly simple.

He is a true green genius, changing the world, one sapling at a time.

Honouring the brilliant Sundaram Verma, our Sustainability Changemaker.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Sundaram Verma. Tomorrow, we build upon it.

The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact. The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

