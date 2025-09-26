Social Changemaker Of The Year : Mittal Patel

#thebetterindia

Some dreams are personal. Some destinies are universal. Mittal Patel dreamt of the IAS but discovered her purpose was far greater: becoming the voice for those who had been silenced for generations.

Advertisment

For over 20 years, she has fought not for glory, but for the most basic human right—identity. Securing voter IDs and ration cards for over 60,000 individuals from nomadic and de-notified tribes, she hasn't just given them documents; she has given them dignity.

This is what unwavering courage looks like. A standing ovation for the formidable Mittal Patel, our Social Changemaker.

On 18th September, we honoured the legacy of real heroes like Mittal. Tomorrow, we build upon it. The TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation, is not the final chapter of their stories, but the prologue to yours.

Advertisment

Let their courage inspire your action. Let their innovation fuel your ideas. Let their compassion open your heart. Together, we can amplify this impact.

The celebration ends, but the movement has just begun.

👉 Head to the LINK https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/ to find your cause and support the incredible missions of our 2025 Changemakers.

@m3mfoundation845

#TheBetterIndia#Changemakers#TBIShowcase2025#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/