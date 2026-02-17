She Turned Street Children Into Graduates, and Never Charged a Rupee

At a time when most people walked past children begging, Dr. Uma stopped.

In 2003, with just 30 students and no steady funding, she started Siragu Montessori School, 40 km outside Chennai. The school was free of cost and built on a promise, that education belongs to everyone.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

When a fire burned the whole school down, classes resumed within two days.

Today, Siragu has 400+ students, and over 2,500 children have studied there for free. Many now work as engineers, technicians, and teachers.

Every month is a struggle. They don’t know how they’ll pay teachers or buy food and books, because the children never pay a single rupee. For Dr. Uma, education isn’t charity. It’s someone’s dignity.

Know someone who chose courage over comfort? Share this reel or tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

Advertisment

#forceforgoodheroes#forceforgood#adityabirlagroup

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup

Music Credits-

Healing Waters by Brock Hewitt: Stories in Sound