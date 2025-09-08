Authors
She Quit Her Job To Become a Clown

By Video Team - The Better India
"I left teaching to become a clown—and found my true calling. From hospital wards to refugee camps, I’ve seen how a red nose and a smile can heal where medicine cannot.

What began with 5 volunteers is now Clownselors, bringing hope to children, families, even soldiers."

Want to spread joy with them? Join them and volunteer today—because sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

