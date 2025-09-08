She Quit Her Job To Become a Clown

#thebetterindia

"I left teaching to become a clown—and found my true calling. From hospital wards to refugee camps, I’ve seen how a red nose and a smile can heal where medicine cannot.

Advertisment

What began with 5 volunteers is now Clownselors, bringing hope to children, families, even soldiers."

Want to spread joy with them? Join them and volunteer today—because sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

#Clownselors#HealingWithLaughter#MentalHealthAwareness#ChildCare#VolunteerIndia#HumanStories

Advertisment

[Medical Clown, Hospital Clowning, Volunteer In Delhi, Healing With Laughter, Clownselors India, Mental Health Awareness]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/