She Quit Her Job To Become a Clown

"I left teaching to become a clown—and found my true calling. From hospital wards to refugee camps, I’ve seen how a red nose and a smile can heal where medicine cannot.
What began with 5 volunteers is now Clownselors, bringing hope to children, families, even soldiers."
Want to spread joy with them? Join them and volunteer today—because sometimes laughter is the best medicine.
#Clownselors#HealingWithLaughter#MentalHealthAwareness#ChildCare#VolunteerIndia#HumanStories
[Medical Clown, Hospital Clowning, Volunteer In Delhi, Healing With Laughter, Clownselors India, Mental Health Awareness]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/