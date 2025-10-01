Authors
For Shantanu Naidu, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors, the true power of today’s youth lies in their ability to blend passion with purpose.

It was an honour to have him as part of our Grand Jury of luminaries of TBI Showcase -- presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

On September 18th, 2025, he also joined us for a truly unforgettable evening: India’s largest celebration of changemakers who are shaping its future.

Watch Shantanu share his reflections on the drive and creativity of India's young innovators who are already redefining what’s possible.

