Rejected a Government Job, This Village Boy Now Runs a Multi-Crore EdTech

#thebetterindia

Born to a soldier, Vivek was expected to land a government job. But life’s challenges turned him into “Vivek Bhaiya,” a beloved online teacher.

Advertisment

From 12-hour marathon classes to losing—and reclaiming—his YouTube channel, he built Exampur, now guiding 13M students and employing 600+.

Proof that passion and grit can outshine tradition. :

#DigitalGurus#InspiringIndia#Exampur#VivekBhaiya#EdTechSuccess#StartupIndia#TheBetterIndia

[Education for All, Digital Gurus, Inspiring India, Vivek Bhaiya, Exampur EdTech, Startup India, Teachers of India]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/