Real-Life 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Reunites 800+ Lost Kids

This real-life Bajrangi Bhaijaan has reunited 880+ lost kids!

Meet Haryana SI Rajesh Kumar, whose journey began in 2016 when a child’s tearful question — “Uncle, did you find my family?” — changed his life.

From tracing a mother after 16 years to finding parents through a diaper factory clue, Rajesh’s relentless mission proves heroes walk among us.

Found a missing child? Call 1098 now.

