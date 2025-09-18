Real-Life 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Reunites 800+ Lost Kids

This real-life Bajrangi Bhaijaan has reunited 880+ lost kids!
Meet Haryana SI Rajesh Kumar, whose journey began in 2016 when a child’s tearful question — “Uncle, did you find my family?” — changed his life.
From tracing a mother after 16 years to finding parents through a diaper factory clue, Rajesh’s relentless mission proves heroes walk among us.
Found a missing child? Call 1098 now.
