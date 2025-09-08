Punjab Drowns, But Its Spirit Refuses to Sink!

#thebetterindia

Punjab, India’s food basket, is drowning.

1,400 villages submerged, 3.5 lakh people displaced, 37 lives lost. Yet, Punjab’s spirit stands tall — from Khalsa Aid to everyday heroes serving tea in floods.

But Punjab cannot do this alone.

Together with DonateKart, The Better India is helping deliver essentials & rescue boats.

Let’s give back to the land that feeds us.

Visit LINK https://www.donatekart.com/Disaster-Relief/The-Better-India to donate.

