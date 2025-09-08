Punjab Drowns, But Its Spirit Refuses to Sink!

Punjab, India’s food basket, is drowning.
1,400 villages submerged, 3.5 lakh people displaced, 37 lives lost. Yet, Punjab’s spirit stands tall — from Khalsa Aid to everyday heroes serving tea in floods.
But Punjab cannot do this alone.
Together with DonateKart, The Better India is helping deliver essentials & rescue boats.
Let’s give back to the land that feeds us.
Visit LINK https://www.donatekart.com/Disaster-Relief/The-Better-India to donate.
#PunjabFloods#DonateForPunjab#TheBetterIndia#KhalsaAid#FloodRelief#SupportFarmers#IndiaCares
[Punjab Flood Relief, Punjab Farmers, Flood Affected Villages, Donate For Flood Victims, Disaster Relief India]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/