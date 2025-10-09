#thebetterindia

For Prakash and Mandakini Amte, Padma Shri and Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, and Co-Founders of Lok Biradari Prakalp, true service is measured by the lives touched and the communities transformed.

Living legends in tribal welfare and wildlife conservation, their work in Maharashtra has uplifted entire communities, transformed countless lives, and protected endangered species.

It was an honour to have them as part of our Grand Jury of luminaries at the TBI Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

On September 18th, 2025, they also joined us for a truly unforgettable evening: India’s largest celebration of changemakers shaping the nation’s future.

Watch them share their reflections on the power of compassion, dedication, and grassroots action.

