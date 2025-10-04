#thebetterindia

Meet Vishal Talreja, our Education Changemaker 2025.

For 25 years, he has been igniting minds and building resilience in over 2.2 million children.

Through Dream A Dream Org, Vishal has woven life skills, sports, and arts into education, creating a generation that is not just educated, but emotionally intelligent, confident, and ready to face the world.

It was an honour to celebrate him as part of The Better India Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Vishal share his reflections on the power of education, innovation, and compassion in shaping India’s next generation.

https://www.youtube.com/@m3mfoundation845

