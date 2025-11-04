Authors
Meet the Women Powering Rural Healthcare in India

By Video Team - The Better India
In villages where the nearest health centre can be 10 km away, one group of women is transforming access to care.
They are Community Health Entrepreneurs (CHEs) — trained health leaders who bring preventive care, first aid, and even teleconsultations right to people’s doorsteps.
Started with just 512 women in 2000, today more than 7,000 CHEs are powering a grassroots health network that reaches 9 million families across 10 states.
They’re not just healthcare providers. They’re trusted guides, crisis responders, and changemakers — proving that when women lead, communities thrive.

Video Team - The Better India
