Meet the Women Powering Rural Healthcare in India

In villages where the nearest health centre can be 10 km away, one group of women is transforming access to care.

They are Community Health Entrepreneurs (CHEs) — trained health leaders who bring preventive care, first aid, and even teleconsultations right to people’s doorsteps.

Started with just 512 women in 2000, today more than 7,000 CHEs are powering a grassroots health network that reaches 9 million families across 10 states.

They’re not just healthcare providers. They’re trusted guides, crisis responders, and changemakers — proving that when women lead, communities thrive.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia