Meet The Lawyer Fixing Bengaluru, One Street At A Time

For 11 years, Amith Amarnath has been fixing Bengaluru—one street at a time.

What began in 2014 as cleaning a garbage-filled park has grown into Youth For Parivarthan, reviving 400+ spots with paint, benches & greenery.

Every Sunday, volunteers show up, proving real change starts when we treat every street as our home.

