Meet Sundaram Verma, our Sustainability Changemaker 2025.
After witnessing a devastating drought, he decided to act. With just one litre of water, he has helped plant over 600,000 trees and preserve 700+ native seeds, transforming parched lands into thriving ecosystems.
Honouring Sundaram Verma at our TBI Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation — reminds us that solutions don’t have to be complicated to be monumental.
Watch Sundaram share his reflections on sustainability, innovation, and the extraordinary impact of one simple idea.
