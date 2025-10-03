#thebetterindia

Meet Sundaram Verma, our Sustainability Changemaker 2025.

After witnessing a devastating drought, he decided to act. With just one litre of water, he has helped plant over 600,000 trees and preserve 700+ native seeds, transforming parched lands into thriving ecosystems.

Honouring Sundaram Verma at our TBI Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation — reminds us that solutions don’t have to be complicated to be monumental.

Watch Sundaram share his reflections on sustainability, innovation, and the extraordinary impact of one simple idea.

