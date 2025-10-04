#thebetterindia

Meet Dr Ravi Kannan, our Health Changemaker 2025.

For decades, he has transformed cancer care in Assam, bringing hope and healing to over 70,000 people.

At Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar, Dr Kannan turned a small 25-bed unit into a thriving hospital with 200 beds and a team of 200+ doctors, nurses, and caregivers.

From free treatment and food to home visits and even jobs for patients’ families, he has built a model of care that goes beyond medicine.

It was an honour to celebrate him as part of The Better India Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Dr Ravi share his reflections on how compassion, vision, and perseverance can create lasting change for our communities and future generations.

